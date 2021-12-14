Britainy Beshear announces Western Kentucky Toy Drive for families affected by tornadoes

The remains of a house’s kitchen after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – First lady of Kentucky, Britainy Beshear, announced an initiative to make sure children get toys in areas affected by the tornadoes that hit western Kentucky last week.

The Western Kentucky Toy Drive started on Tuesday and will run through Saturday. Kentuckians can donate unwrapped toys, books and electronics or donate $25 Visa or Mastercard gift cards. Officials say no clothes are needed for the drive.

“This time of year, we all look forward to being home for the holidays, spending time with those who mean the most to us. Now, many of our families don’t have houses to go home to. Or even worse, they’ve lost someone they love who made their family whole,” said the First Lady Britainy Beshear. “I can only imagine the pain and grief these Kentuckians are feeling at this moment. I know so many of you feel the same way, and want to know how you can help make this season a little easier for those who are hurting.”

