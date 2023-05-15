HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Smiths Grove on June 5 at 10:30 a.m.

A new release says Buc-ee’s Smiths Grove is the second Buc-ee’s location in Kentucky. The first, Buc-ee’s Richmond, opened in April of 2022. Located at 4001 Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road, Buc-ee’s Smiths Grove will serve Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available. Officals say there will be “award-winning restrooms,” cheap gas, decent products and excellent service.

Buc-ee’s says attendees of the Buc-ee’s Smiths Grove groundbreaking ceremony will include Rocky Adkins, Senior Advisor to Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky; Mayor David Stiffey of Smiths Grove; Smiths Grove City Commissioners Bob Buehl, Buddy Marr, Steve Roney, and Eric Schroader; Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman; and former Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s says, “We are excited to be in Western Kentucky along a beautiful stretch of I-65 between Nashville and Louisville. Smiths Grove will be the smallest town with a Buc-ee’s. It has a big heart just like we do, so we’ll get along just fine!”