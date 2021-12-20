Buffalo Trace Distillery offering rare whiskey flights in auction to benefit tornado victims

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Buffalo Trace Distillery and the Van Winkle family are partnering with Menish Productions on two rare whiskey flights that will be available via online auction to raise funds to help tornado victims in Kentucky.

A complete flight of Pappy Van Winkle and a complete flight of Buffalo Trace’s antique collection will be available during the auction. Officials say they hope the bourbon community will show its support and raise an unheralded amount of funds for western Kentucky disaster relief.

The auction starts on December 20 and runs through December 23. For more information, click here.