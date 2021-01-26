Buffalo Trace Distillery reports strong visitation for 2020 despite COVID-19 setbacks

Standing today as the oldest continuously operating Distillery in America, Buffalo Trace Distillery has been making whisky for more than 200 years.

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Despite a nearly four-month closure at the onset of the pandemic, and now limiting the number of guests it can welcome, Buffalo Trace is reporting strong visitation for 2020. The Distillery, which closed its doors to public visitation in early March, reopened July 1 and welcomed 145,365 visitors throughout 2020 and actually grew visitation year-over-year in December.

The Distillery shifted focus when the pandemic hit and utilized the closure to expand its Visitor Center and enhance safety and sanitation protocols.

When it reopened in July, the Distillery offered a safe haven bourbon experience for guests, and debuted its expanded Visitor Center, which is triple the size of the previous space. Buffalo Trace kept its complimentary tours, but began limiting tour group sizes and accepted visitors by registration only. Mask-wearing and social distancing campus wide were required.

This is the first year the Distillery has not set a new record for in-person visitation since 2010, but it shows no signs of slowing down with its increased virtual tourism numbers.

In addition to its bourbon production and ongoing $1.2 billion infrastructure improvement and expansion, the Distillery also undertook hand sanitizer production at the start of the pandemic and has created about 1.1 million gallons on an industrial scale.

Operating hours and registration for visitation can be found at the Buffalo Trace Distillery website.