A building components factory makes its way to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – A startup manufacturer of building components has arrived in Kentucky, and Governor Andy Beshear announced on December 22 that SteelBlue Building Components LLC will locate in Frankfort, creating 146 well-paying jobs with a nearly $17.7 million investment.

“I want to welcome SteelBlue Building Components to Kentucky and the Frankfort community,” Gov. Beshear said. “Our state’s diverse manufacturing base is one of our greatest strengths and this new company will be an ideal fit as we continue to grow and create quality jobs for Kentucky residents. I’m thrilled to see SteelBlue breathe new life into an existing facility in Frankfort and I can’t wait to see the operation up and running in the near future.”

SteelBlue will locate in the existing 55,000-square-foot former Genesco shoe factory. Jobs created will include machine operators, shipping personnel and various leadership and management positions. Work on the project is scheduled to begin in January and be completed by the end of 2022. The startup company plans to produce additional commercial products that will add structural integrity to new projects and retrofitted commercial buildings.