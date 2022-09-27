FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Sen. C.B. Embry has stepped down from the General Assembly.

The Republican lawmaker from Morgantown formally submitted his resignation letter on Monday to Senate President Robert Stivers, a statement from the Senate Majority Caucus said.

Embry was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and has served on several committees including his current position as chair of the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee. Before serving in the Senate, he also served in the House.

Embry announced his impending retirement earlier this year due to fighting a long battle with cancer, but traveled while undergoing treatment to Frankfort during the legislative session so he could cast votes and uphold his duty to his constituents.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the good of the people of District 6,” Embry said in his resignation letter. “During my time in the Senate, I can truly say that I and my colleagues worked each day to make Kentucky an even greater state.”