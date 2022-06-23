GRAVES CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Mayfield Consumer Products LLC, a manufacturer of candles and other home fragrance products, will invest a total of $33.3 million and employ more than 500 people full-time over the next five years as the company builds back following last December’s destructive tornado outbreak.

“Following last year’s devastating storm in Western Kentucky, we are glad to see jobs returning to the area,” Gov. Beshear said. “This reinvestment by Mayfield Consumer Products is good news for Graves County and the surrounding region as they work to rebuild and recover from the deadliest tornadoes in our state’s history.”

A press release says leaders at MCP have already started construction on a 40,000-square-foot expansion that includes a $2.3 million investment. They now plan an additional 63,000-square-foot expansion with a $31 million commitment, pushing total space at its Hickory Industrial Park facility to 300,000 square feet. The project will consolidate operations in Graves County following the total loss of a separate facility during last year’s storm. Company leaders expect the expansion to be completed by 2023.

A press release says Graves County Judge/Executive Jesse Perry was glad to see the operation bounce back and create jobs for local residents. “We are excited that Mayfield Consumer Products will continue to grow in Graves County. After the devastation we encountered last December, it is uplifting to see progress move forward,” Judge Perry said. “The capital investment and new jobs in our community is a strong boost to the rebuilding process.”

For more information on employment opportunities at Mayfield Consumer Products, visit this website.