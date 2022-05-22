LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Vin Morreale Casting has been tasked with finding stand-ins and doubles for the stars of an upcoming horror movie.

According to Academy Arts entertainment shooting for the upcoming horror thriller Good Luck, Nightingale is shooting in the Louisville, Kentucky area in June and July.

Starring in the movie is Chrissy Metz from This Is Us, Scout Tayor-Compton from Charmed, and Annalise Basso from Snowpiercer.

For a full day’s work, all stand-ins and doubles will be paid $100 and $50 for a half-day.





Chrissy Metz, Scout Tayor-Compton, Annalise Basso

Anyone who resembles any of these actresses or knows someone who does and might be interested should email vin@academyarts.com with the following information:

Name

Age

Height

Phone

Email

Availability in June/July

Do you have an agent?

Two current photos, one close-up, and one full-body, should be attached as jpgs and not a link or a google doc.