HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear recognized the sacrifice of a Park City sailor who died on the USS Oklahoma in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 but whose remains were not identified until 2021.

“We are saddened to acknowledge the death of another young Kentuckian who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor,” said Gov. Beshear. “But we are gratified that modern science and military determination has, against all odds, found him and will bring him home.”

Officials say Navy Seaman 1st Class Elmer P. Lawrence of Park City died on December 7, 1941. A news release says Lawrence was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which quickly caused it to capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Lawrence.

The news release says Lawrence’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Officials say funeral services for Lawrence will be held at Shiloh General Baptist Church in Railton on July 22,with burial immediately following at Shiloh Cemetery. Beshear will order flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Seaman 1st Class Lawrence on the day of interment.