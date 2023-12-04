HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – GEAR UP Kentucky, a unit of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), and the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) will be conducting a public service awareness campaign to prepare students for new FAFSA form and processes that will launch on December 31.

Officials say changes include a shorter and simpler form, a new eligibility formula for Pell Grants and a studentaid.gov dashboard to help students understand next steps; all of which are intended to allow more students to access the financial aid they need to attend college.

“Our first-generation students are often overwhelmed by the financial aid application process, and these changes, while all positive, will be adding to that confusion for a while,” said CPE President Aaron Thompson. “Our goal with this campaign is to get students the resources they need to improve FAFSA completion rates and college affordability overall.”

According to CPE, the promotion will include TV and radio commercials running across the state via the Kentucky Broadcasters Association Public Education Partnership program, a social media campaign and an online resource hub for students.