Charles Booker forms exploratory committee for US Senate run

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Charles Booker advocates for the passage of Kentucky HB-12 on the floor of the House of Representatives in the State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Democrat Booker, whose unabashedly progressive campaign in Kentucky came up just short in last year’s Senate primary, said Monday, April 12, 2021, he’s forming an exploratory committee as he weighs a follow-up Senate race in 2022 against Republican incumbent Rand Paul. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Charles Booker says he’s forming an exploratory committee as he weighs a follow-up Senate race in 2022 against Republican incumbent Rand Paul in Kentucky.

Booker’s progressive campaign came up short in last year’s Democratic primary. Booker is a Black ex-state lawmaker from Louisville.

In his announcement Monday, he continued touting themes from his campaign last year. Those themes include racial and economic justice, universal access to health care and environmental activism.

He would face an uphill challenge against Paul. Paul spokeswoman Kelsey Cooper says Kentuckians have “no greater champion for the values they hold dear” than the Republican senator.