LOUISVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Upon the release of Quintez Brown, who allegedly attempted to kill Craig Greenberg, U.S. Senate candidate and former State Representative Charles Booker made some statements.

“Our city is in a complete state of shock in the aftermath of the attempted murder of Craig Greenberg at his campaign office. We are all grieving and searching for answers. I continue to pray for Craig, his family, and staff, with a heartfelt call for our entire community to wrap arms of love around them.” Booker said.

Booker said, “Last night, Quintez Brown, the young man charged in this horrific act, was released on bail. Anyone who has been arrested for attempted murder — and is feared to be a harm to themselves and others — should be in custody. The sad reality of our cash bail system is that it puts a price tag on crime without sufficient considerations for safety. This often keeps innocent people behind bars because they do not have the funds. Meanwhile, a person charged with attempted murder can be released in 48 hours if they have access to enough money. There must be consequences and accountability in this case, and every single case where violent crimes are committed.”

Booker went on to talk about the jail system. “We must also acknowledge that our jail facilities have repeatedly failed to provide safety to those awaiting trial. Over the past three months, six people have died in the custody of Louisville jails. The citizens of our Commonwealth deserve justice, both in how the court considers cash bail, as well in how the accused are treated in our jails. Our system is broken. And the failures we are witnessing here are a gross indictment of our justice system.”

Booker then went on to discuss gun violence. “Gun violence is a public health crisis that must be addressed in a way that allows us to reconcile the systemic inequities that have blocked our collective healing and true community safety. The work of addressing the roots of violence and crime rests before us. My ultimate prayer is that we will see this painful moment as a charge to come together to realize the justice and healing that is needed and that we all deserve.”

