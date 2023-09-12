HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Chief Justice of the Commonwealth, Laurance B. VanMeter has officially announced he will not seek reelection as a Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court in 2024.

Officials state Chief Justice VanMeter’s career spans nearly 30 years, during which he has served at all four levels of Kentucky’s judiciary as a Fayette District Judge, Fayette Circuit Judge, Court of Appeals Judge and Supreme Court Justice.

Officials also state upon his 2016 election to the Supreme Court, he became just the third individual to have held office at all four levels and is the only one of those to have served as Chief Justice.

“The greatest privileges of my professional life have been to serve the people of Central Kentucky as their Justice on the Court for the past seven years, and to have been elected by my colleagues as Chief Justice,” VanMeter said. “However, the time is right for me to begin a new chapter and turn the reins over to someone else. I am announcing my decision now so that any qualified judges and lawyers can make the decision as to whether this office and consequent election campaign are appropriate for them. I am grateful and humbled by the trust of voters, my colleagues, and for the support of my family. I will honor the trust reposed on me by finishing this term dedicated fully to the judicial process for the people of Kentucky.”

Chief Justice VanMeter currently serves as the Justice from the 5th Appellate Court District, which comprises of Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Jessamine, Madison, Scott and Woodford Counties.