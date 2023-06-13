LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill into law Monday that would require convicted drunk drivers to pay child support to their victims, if they disable or kill a child’s parents.

Senate bill 268 was inspired by July 2022 crash on Shelbyville Road in East Louisville when Melanie Hall while driving her son to school and was hit by a driver under the influence.

The crash rendered Hall totally disabled. The sponsor of the bill with Sen. David Yates who is Hall’s cousin said he hopes the bill cannot only bring attention to the issue of drunk or drugged driving, but hold people more accountable.

MORE KENTUCKY NEWS:

“We are here to keep her legacy moving forward and helping other people not to have to go through what this family has,” said Beshear.

“They will be writing those checks and hopefully every single time they do, every time they stoke their name, they will think about that surviving child and what they have done to that family,

Yates said.