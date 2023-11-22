HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Christian Family Court Judge Jason Fleming announced his candidacy for the First District Court of Appeals seat vacated by the retirement of Judge Donna Dixon.

Judge Fleming is a graduate of Hopkinsville High School, and has a B.A. from the University of Kentucky. He is a graduate of the J. David Rosenberg UK College of Law.

According to a release from Judge Fleming, he has served Christian County as a family court judge since 2007. Prior to this, he was in a private practice in Hopkinsville and also an assistant county attorney.

He was recognized with the 2023 J. David Rosenberg UK College of Law Distinguished Jurist Award and a 2023 Outstanding Judge Award by the Kentucky Citizens Foster Care Review Board.

Chief Circuit Judge of Daviess County, Lisa Payne Jones, has also announced her intention to fill the vacant Kentucky Court of Appeals seat.