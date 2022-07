GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – Coach Calipari and the gang held a meet and greet on July 14 at a Kroger store in Georgetown. Thousands of fans showed up with items to be autographed.

The wildcats signed those items for free but encouraged the fans to make a donation to the Western Kentucky tornado relief fund. The team will do the same on July 15 in Somerset and again on July 16 in Morehead.