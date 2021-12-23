Commonwealth buries dead Kentuckians from voter rolls

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Eight months in a row, the trend continues with more dead Kentuckians removed from voter rolls. In November, 7,755 voters were removed, 6,606 of which were already dead.

The deceased amounts to over 85% removed. Nearly 15% taken out were 615 felony convicts, 443 who moved out of the state, 64 who were evaluated as mentally incompetent and 27 who voluntarily de-registered.

“Cleaning up our voter rolls not only prevents election fraud, it also saves voters and poll workers time, and makes the lines shorter, on election day,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Overall, the cleaning up of voter rolls sees a decline in voter roll numbers, as only 7,349 voters registered last month.