Congressman Guthrie witnesses border crisis firsthand

EL PASO, Texas. (WEHT) — Earlier this month, Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie traveled to the Southern Border to see the border crisis firsthand and speak to law enforcement personnel on the ground about border security and drug smuggling across the border. He conducted the tour with Texas Congressman Michael C. Burgess.

“We are losing our friends, neighbors, and loved ones too soon to drug overdoses. I went to the Southern Border to see how the Biden Administration’s policies are leading to an unsecure border and alarming amounts of deadly fentanyl and other drugs flooding our communities. I learned how drug cartels are trying to take advantage of our unsecure border to smuggle this deadly poison into the United States,” said Guthrie.

From April 2020 to April 2021, officials say drug overdose deaths in Kentucky increased by more than 50%, with fentanyl being involved in 2020 with over 70% of overdose deaths. They add the DEA sent a public safety alert on the drastic increase of lethal counterfeit pills with fentanyl and methamphetamine and reported the majority of the counterfeit pills found in the U.S. are manufactured in Mexico using chemicals to create fentanyl from China.

A spokesperson with Guthrie said he received an overview of current operations and efforts to combat drug trafficking of Homeland Security Investigations division of ICE in El Paso, Texas.

“In Kentucky I have been working with community leaders, educators, law enforcement, and representatives of recovery centers to curb the drug crisis in our communities, and in Congress I have voted for legislation to give law enforcement additional tools to combat drugs and fought for the availability of more resources for people in recovery.” said Guthrie. “We must secure our border, build the wall, and enforce better border policies to help stop drugs from harming more Americans and protect migrants from being taking advantage of by cartels.”