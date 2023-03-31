HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Starting Saturday, officials say making cash payments for court fees and fines will be more convenient.

Officials say the Administrative Office of the Courts is expanding ePay, the Judicial Branch’s online payment service, so people can pay cash at select retail registers statewide. A news release says up until now, cash payments have only been accepted at judicial centers/courthouses, and a credit or debit card was needed to pay online.

Officials say in some counties, those who need to make cash payments will soon also have the option to pay at a self-service kiosk in their local judicial center/courthouse. Some of these kiosks are currently in Daviess and Henderson counties.

AOC Director Laurie K. Givens says, “We’re always working on ways to make it easier for people to handle court business and this change should be helpful for many. The additional payment option removes barriers that can add stress to an already stressful situation for people trying to pay court costs and other amounts due. The expansion will also meet the needs of our unbanked population.”

To view the list of retailers and register to use the service, please visit this page.