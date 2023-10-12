HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) has launched a new respiratory virus website as a one-stop place to find information on COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

According to KDPH Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, this follows the approach that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other states have taken to help families find virus respiratory virus information in a convenient location.

“As we continue into the fall and winter cold and flu season, this site, and a new Respiratory Virus Data Dashboard that is part of this site, will provide awareness of where Kentucky stands with regard to spikes and decreases in these viruses to help inform personal decisions,” says Dr. Stack.

Data featured on Respiratory Virus Data Dashboard, which includes information on COVID and flu, will be updated on Thursdays every week. Weekly reports will also be archived.

The Dashboard will provide:

The number of positive PCR test results for COVID and flu reported to KDPH

The percentage of outpatient visits attributed to flu-like illness reported statewide

The number of emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to COVID, flu or RSV

The number of reported deaths associated with COVID or flu, including pediatric deaths

Although anyone can get a viral respiratory infection, some groups of people are at greater risk for serious illness. KDPH recommends that all Kentuckians follow the steps listed on the new website to protect themselves and others this fall and winter.