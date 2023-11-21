HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky’s Cram the Cruiser food drive is back.

Gov. Andy Beshear with the Kentucky State Police announced this annual initiative to help combat hunger in local communities.

KSP states this will be hosted by all 16 KSP posts, aiming to collect essential food items to brighten the holiday season for those in need.

“The holiday season is when we recommit to helping our neighbors and giving back to our community,” said Gov. Beshear. “I encourage those Kentuckians who can, to spread holiday cheer to those in need by participating in our ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive.”

KSP says troopers will be stationed at various grocery and retail stores across the state to accept donations of non-perishable food items including canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk and juices. Food items may also be dropped off at local post locations.

Officials also state a simultaneous statewide signature event is planned on Friday, December 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in each post area as the final push for the campaign. All food items collected stay in communities where the contributions were made.

“This event has a special place in our hearts. We are committed to serving the people of Kentucky in every way we can,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “With the holidays approaching, it becomes even more crucial to ensure that everyone has access to nutritious meals.”

In 2022, KSP collected 218,362 pounds of food, with Post 16 collecting the most donations at 142,553 pounds.

To find specific locations and further details click here.