“Dangerous” claim provokes Sen. Rand Paul into challenging Dr. Fauci

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., questions Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Tuesday, Senator Rand Paul challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci for making an “authoritarian claim” that he unilaterally represents science. The challenge comes nearly two months after Dr. Fauci made a statement during an interview in late November last year.

Rand Paul made the following comments in regards to that statement:

“The idea that a government official would claim to unilaterally represent science and that any criticism of that official would be considered a criticism of science itself, is quite dangerous.

“Central planning, whether it be of the economy or of science, is risky because of the fallibility of the planner. It would not be so catastrophic if the planner where simply one physician in Peoria, then the mistakes would only affect those patients who chose that physician, but when the planner is a government doctor, who rules by mandate, the errors are compounded and become much more harmful.

“A planner who believes he is “the science,” leads to an arrogance that justifies, in his mind, using government resources to smear and destroy the reputations of other scientists who disagree with him.”

Dr. Fauci later clashed with Paul, saying the attack “kindles the crazies.”