Declines in Ky. FAFSA filings have some education groups sounding the alarm

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – High school seniors in their final semester are looking forward to graduation, but so far this year, it looks like fewer are looking beyond high school to higher education.

As of January 22, Kentucky ranks 12th for FAFSA completions nationally, but submissions are down 19 percent among Kentucky high school seniors, according to the Form Your Future website. The overall percentage of FAFSA filers, which includes high school seniors, current college students and adults, shows a 13 percent drop over this time last year, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

These declines are raising alarms that students are not taking the proactive steps needed to prepare for college as Kentucky recovers from COVID-19.

Coinciding with National Financial Aid Awareness Month, education groups call their campaign FAFSA February and hope to reverse that trend. The campaign’s focus is on promoting FAFSA completion through social media platforms.

Filling out the form is a crucial step to receive need-based aid that doesn’t need to be paid back as well as other financial assistance. It’s often required as a first step to getting other types of financial aid, and there is no downside to filling out the form to see what financial aid you can get.

Students can apply for aid by visiting the FAFSA website.

Applicants can also receive help from a KHEAA outreach counselor by visiting KHEAA’s website.

