KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons.

Officials say last year the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee tested positive for the disease.

A news release says disease monitoring regulations in place this season for the CWD Surveillance Zone in western Kentucky include:

Mandatory CWD Check Stations for select dates during modern gun season. All deer should be telechecked before coming to the check station. Deer Sample Collection Stations can be found here.

No feeding or baiting of deer at any time in the CWD Surveillance Zone. Scent attractors are allowed.

No transportation of harvested deer carcasses, their intact heads or other high-risk parts out of the CWD Surveillance Zone. Only de-boned meat, antlers, antlers attached to a clean skull cap, a clean skull, clean teeth, hides and finished taxidermy products may be taken out of the zone.



Officials say season dates and bag limits have not changed. All deer harvested in Calloway, Fulton, Graves, Hickman and Marshall counties by any method during the following dates in 2022 must be brought to a CWD Check Station for sampling:

November 12-14 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

November 19-21 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

November 26-27 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



There is no mandatory deer check station requirement outside of these dates. Archery and crossbow hunters, muzzleloader hunters and landowners hunting on their own property also must bring their deer to a check station during these dates.