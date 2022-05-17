FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement on the historic nomination of former Rep. Charles Booker for the U.S. Senate:

“With Charles Booker’s victory tonight, Kentucky Democrats have made history by nominating the first Black candidate to lead a major party ticket heading into a general election in Kentucky. Representation matters and generations of future leaders will be inspired by seeing this moment. Rep. Booker has built a movement across Kentucky, uniting and energizing grassroots Democrats ‘from the hood to the holler’ behind his vision for investing in Kentucky’s working families – from affordable health care to good-paying jobs. And the contrast couldn’t be clearer: Rand Paul has failed Kentuckians over and over again, pretending to be an outsider while playing the same cynical Washington games he preaches against. Rand Paul works for powerful special interests. Charles Booker works for Kentucky families.”

Chair Elridge also commented on the results of Kentucky’s other Democratic primaries:

“We’re proud of our Democratic nominees up and down the ballot this year. While Kentucky Republicans descend further and further into chaos, extremism, cruelty and infighting, Kentucky Democrats are standing together to present a clear alternative. Across the commonwealth, Democratic candidates for federal, state and local office are fighting to make life easier for Kentucky families by lowering costs, making health care more accessible and affordable and continuing the unprecedented economic boom we’ve seen under Gov. Andy Beshear’s leadership.”

Charles Booker and Sen. Rand Paul will face off this fall in the U.S. Senate race.