BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Response Team (CIRT) has released details on the death of a Calloway County deputy killed in the line of duty. Deputy Jody Cash was shot on May 16 at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office by Gary Rowland, 30, of Murray, Ky.

The CIRT’s investigation revealed the Marshall County Special Response Team arrested Rowland for outstanding warrants on avoiding parole check-ins and drug and firearm-related crimes. Rowland was taken to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office after being arrested according to a release by KSP sent to Eyewitness News.

The release said that Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy Donald Bowman and Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash questioned Rowland for an investigation not related to his warrants. Rowland requested to smoke a cigarette during questioning according to CIRT.

Officials said Deputies Bowman and Cash escorted Rowland outside to smoke in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. While smoking, Rowland pulled out a handgun that was concealed on him and started shooting at Chief Deputy Cash according to a KSP spokesperson.

Investigators confirmed Rowland shot Cash. Deputies Bowman and Brandon Little used their approved firearms to return fire at Rowland and shot him said KSP authorities.

KSP said officers on the scene tried life-saving measures on Chief Deputy Cash and Rowland. Marshall County EMS transported Chief Deputy Cash and Rowland to Marshall County Hospital, where both were pronounced dead.

Officials said Deputy Bowman and Little were placed on administrative leave following the incident. Deputy Bowman is a 27-year law enforcement veteran and has served the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office since 2019. Deputy Little is a four-year law enforcement veteran and has served all four years with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Jody Cash was a 22-year law enforcement veteran and had served with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office since 2020. During his career, he served eight years with the Kentucky State Police retiring in 2018 at the rank of Sergeant, six years at the Murray State University Police Department, achieving the rank of Assistant Chief, and six years at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.