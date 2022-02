DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The Dawson Springs Disaster Recovery Center in Hopkins County will close temporarily from noon to 3 p.m. CST on Feb. 18. The center will reopen at 3 p.m. and close at 6 p.m. CST.

The center is located at the Hopkins County Community College at 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408. The center is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST and closed on Sundays.