Disaster Recovery Center provides much needed relief in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Disaster Recovery Center is now open in Marshall County in addition to the recovery centers already open in Caldwell, Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Warren counties, FEMA officials say.
The Disaster Recovery Centers offer in-person support to survivors in the designated counties of Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren.
FEMA representatives say they can explain available assistance programs, how to apply to FEMA and help connect survivors with resources for their recovery needs.
Disaster Recovery Center Locations:
- HOPKINS COUNTY
Central High School, 6625 Hopkinsville Road, Madisonville KY 42431
- WARREN COUNTY
Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
- CALDWELL COUNTY
Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445
- MUHLENBERG COUNTY
Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372
- MARSHALL COUNTY
Joe Creason Community Center, 1600 Park Ave., Benton, KY 42025