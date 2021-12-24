Disaster Recovery Center provides much needed relief in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Disaster Recovery Center is now open in Marshall County in addition to the recovery centers already open in Caldwell, Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Warren counties, FEMA officials say.

The Disaster Recovery Centers offer in-person support to survivors in the designated counties of Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren.

FEMA representatives say they can explain available assistance programs, how to apply to FEMA and help connect survivors with resources for their recovery needs.

Disaster Recovery Center Locations: