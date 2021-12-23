Disaster recovery centers open in Caldwell, Muhlenberg counties

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Two Disaster Recovery Centers are now open in Caldwell and Muhlenberg counties in addition to the recovery centers already open in Hopkins and Warren counties.

The Disaster Recovery Centers, operated by the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) and FEMA, offer in-person support to survivors in Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties. FEMA representatives can explain available assistance programs, how to apply to FEMA, and help connect survivors with resources for their recovery needs.

With times from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, the current Disaster Recovery Center locations are:

Caldwell County: Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445

Muhlenberg County: Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372

Hopkins County: Central High School, 6625 Hopkinsville Road, Madisonville KY 42431

Warren County: Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104

All recovery centers will be closed Christmas Day. In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance, the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be available at the recovery centers to assist survivors. The Disaster Recovery Centers are federal facilities and under COVID-19 protocols a face mask is required. If you do not have a mask, one can be provided.

In addition to the newly opened Disaster Recovery Centers, Mobile Registration Centers are open to help residents apply for FEMA assistance and provide information about resources for survivors, although no one has to visit a mobile center to apply with FEMA. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Christmas Day. For an updated list of locations, visit this website.

If you are unable to visit one of the centers, there are other ways to apply: people can apply online, they can calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If a relay service is used, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

The deadline to apply for federal assistance is Febuary 11, 2022. For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to this video. Upon applying, the following will need to be provided:

A current phone number where the applicant can be contacted.

Th applicant’s address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

The applicant’s Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if the applicant chooses direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, please visit this website. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account here.