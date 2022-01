Tips to appeal a rejection from FEMA for disaster assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Friday, officials announced the Commonwealth of Kentucky and FEMA have deemed it safe to reopen some Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Registration Centers after two days of severe weather.

Find locations for open Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) online at www.fema.gov/drc or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

You can also open the FEMA App on your smartphone and and click “Talk to FEMA in person.”