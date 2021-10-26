Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expands to help Kentucky children develop a love for reading

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Department of Education’s Office of Special Education and Early Learning has announced a statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library book-gifting program to Kentucky.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a voluntary program that parents can sign up for to help grow their child’s love for reading. The program mails free, high-quality, age-appropriate books monthly to children from birth until age 5, no matter their family’s income.

“I’m so excited and want to thank everyone partnering with us to make more dreams come true for children and families in Kentucky,” says Dolly Parton.

Dolly’s book-gifting program has provided over 170 million free books across the planet since 1995. Kentucky currently has 90 programs covering portions of 76 Kentucky counties. 15% of eligible children in the commonwealth are currently receiving books through community Imagination Library programs.

If interested in enrolling for Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, you can do so here.