MORNING VIEW, Ky. (FOX 56) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend a political event in Kentucky in September of 2023, according to attorney Eric Deters.

Trump will headline a political event called “Freedom Fest,” hosted by Deters, a former northern Kentucky attorney and GOP primary candidate.

Deters announced via Facebook that the third annual event will happen on Sept. 3 at his farm in Morning View, just South of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who beat Deters to become the Republican nominee for governor, is also scheduled to attend. Other scheduled attendees include Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr., and reality TV star “Dog the Bounty Hunter.”

Deters is considering a run against U.S. representative Thomas Massie in 2024 and said he will make an official announcement at Freedom Fest.