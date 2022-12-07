KENTUCKY (WEHT) – On Facebook, Drag Queen Storytime of Kentucky announced that due to an announcement from Homeland Security, the organization will not be having any events until further notice.

Officials say the organization has not received any known threats at this time, but safety is a priority. Drag Queen Storytime of Kentucky says with this high threat level, it is figuring out ways it can continue to have programs while having more safety protocols.

A spokesperson for the organization says, “As of now, any operations have been paused. We will not have any events until further notice. We as a board need time to figure out and try to find ways how we can hire security for any of our events. We are committed to providing Queer education programming, but your safety is not negotiable.”

Officials ask if anyone sees any threats or plans of causing harm to Drag Queen Storytime of Kentucky, please email the organization immediately at info@dqstky.org. People can read the Department of Homeland Security’s announcement here.