LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers as well as Kentucky farmers could benefit from the use of higher ethanol gas this summer.

Farmers say corn burns cleanly. It burns 80% less than unleaded gas. Corn is also renewable and better for the environment.

About 10% of Kentucky’s corn crop currently goes into fuel production for ethanol. That percent comes straight from Kentucky’s ethanol facility in Hopkinsville.

Professor Chad Lee with the University of Kentucky says the price for corn will now go up and that’s a good thing for Kentucky farmers.

“Because right now the price of all the inputs have skyrocketed in the last two years, so having a higher price for the corn will help the farmer ensure that they can make a profit at the end of the season,” says Lee.

Professor Lee also says growers tend to be locked into a corn-soybean rotation and the demand for more corn to produce ethanol will provide more stability.