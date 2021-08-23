Driver’s license renewals available at Kentucky State Fair

Difference between KY REAL ID and standard driver's license

The left image shows what a Kentucky REAL ID looks like, the right image is a standard Kentucky driver’s license.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians can renew their standard driver’s license or upgrade to a REAL ID at the Kentucky State Fair.

Two popup stations will be open daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Main Street Kentucky area at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Fairgoers with a license due to expire within the next six months are eligible to renew.

Those who would like to receive a REAL ID must provide the additional materials. In 2023, REAL IDs will become the only Kentucky licenses accepted at airport security checkpoints to board domestic flights.

