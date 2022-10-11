KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Superintendents of the flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky told Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership recovery efforts are moving toward helping families and students during the holiday season.

Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is focusing on making sure displaced families currently living in temporary housing are attended to during the holidays through programs such as a Thanksgiving meal outreach.

“It’s not really optimal conditions to fix a Thanksgiving dinner,” Jett said. “Then shifting to what can we do for those students and families for Christmas. We are glad to have them out of the cold weather but again, those trailers are not conducive to Christmas trees and that nature so we want to make sure we are providing gifts for families and kids that were impacted by the flood.”

Dawson Springs Independent Superintendent Leonard Whalen, whose community was impacted by tornadoes in December 2021, said that the superintendents’ comments sounded similar to what his community experienced last year.

“If you all feel the need to put out an all call across the state that Christmas items are needed,” Whalen said, “there will be a lot of people standing at the ready, myself included, to help deliver toys and Christmas needs should you all need that.”

KDE says it will continue to hold the superintendents’ huddle every two weeks through the end of the holiday season to provide support for impacted districts and families.