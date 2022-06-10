FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Lobbying groups spent more than $11 million to try to influence legislation during this year’s General Assembly session in Kentucky. That’s according to reports from the Legislative Ethics Branch Commission.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the total beats a record set in 2018, when $10.67 million was spent to influence legislators in Frankfort. The state’s top lobbying spender this past session was the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. It spent almost $184,000 on lobbying for or against more than 70 bills.

The Kentucky Hospital Association spent the second-most, with more than $149,000 spent lobbying. Twenty lobbying groups spent more than $50,000.