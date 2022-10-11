KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Educators Rising Kentucky has named four students to its inaugural team of state officers for the 2022-2023 academic year. One of these students is from Union County.

Lilly Hibbs of Union County High School was named Vice President of Memberships. Hibbs is one of four students chosen throughout the state for this honor.

Educators Rising Kentucky, formerly known as Future Educators of America, is the Career and Technical Student Organization for middle and high school students interested in education-related careers.

Officials say through local chapters or individual membership in the national organization, Educators Rising Kentucky students have the opportunity to participate in projects that assist educators and take part in performance-based competitions. ​

“I am thrilled to be working with such a dynamic group of student leaders that bring with them a combined total of more than 16 years in student leadership experience,” said John Paise, a Kentucky Department of Education program consultant for Educators Rising and Teaching and Learning pathways. “Each of these student leaders is uniquely suited to their position, and their work will significantly raise student voice in Educators Rising Kentucky.”