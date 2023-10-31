HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In a press release, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced that starting November 1, Kentuckians will be able to shop and enroll for next year’s health and dental coverage on kynect, the state-based benefits marketplace.

Kentuckians who don’t have coverage through an employer or other sources such as Medicaid, TRICARE, Medicare or the Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program will be able to shop for individual coverage on kynect. All plans that are offered on the marketplace cover multiple essential health benefits, including prescription drugs, lab services, hospitalization and emergency services. Preventive services will also be covered under all plans at no cost, and there is no risk of Kentuckians being dropped from coverage or having their premiums increased due to health issues.

“Health care is a basic human right – and every Kentucky family deserves to be able to see a doctor and receive treatment when they are sick,” Governor Beshear said. “By removing barriers to care, we are helping Kentuckians not only stay healthy and live their best life, but we are also supporting our workforce. We know that when people don’t feel good, it hinders their ability to seek and maintain a job.”

Four carriers will offer health plans through kynect: Anthem, Passport by Molina Healthcare, WellCare of Kentucky and CareSource. The plans offered by Passport and WellCare will expand by over 20 counties each. An expanded number of plans have been certified for 2024 and all counties across the Commonwealth will have at least two carriers to choose from.

In addition, some plans will have added features or benefits, such as expanded diabetes coverage, fitness memberships and vision coverage. Telehealth is covered by all plans at differing out-of-pocket costs. Financial assistance originally made available through the American Rescue Plan will still be available to Kentuckians.

Enrollment will continue from November 1 to January 16 of next year. Kentuckians who sign up on or before December 15 will have their benefits coverage begin on January 1. Coverage for all who enroll on December 16 or later will begin on February 1, 2024. Open enrollment will also overlap with other annual open enrollments, such as Medicare.

For more information, visit the kynect website or call (855) 459-6328. You may also get help at your local Department for Community-Based Services office or a licensed health insurance agent.