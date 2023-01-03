KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Just hours after Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced his run for Kentucky governor, another Republican is looking to get his foot in the door and do the same thing.

Eric Deters announced on Tuesday that he has filed papers to run for the position. The motto he is running with for his campaign is, “LESS GOVERMENT: MORE FREEDOM”. He describes himself as a Republican with Libertarian and conservative views.

Deters did not provide any statement to the media as to what his goals for the campaign are. The gubernatorial GOP primary is set for May 16 and the general election will be held later on November 7.

