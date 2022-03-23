LOGAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After a week of searching, an escaped inmate of the Marshall County Jail has been found and arrested. Gregory S. Sullivan went missing from the jail around 11 p.m. on March 15.

Police say Sullivan was found by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and now lodged in the Logan County Detention Center.

He was originally incarcerated for offenses of receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree. When the report was sent out that he was missing, police did not know how he escaped the jail.

