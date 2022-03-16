BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday.

Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ 5″ tall, weighing about 158 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Sullivan has tattoos on his left shoulder of a knife and the word “KAOS” on his left forearm, police tell us. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, grey sweat pants and tennis shoes.

The Kentucky State Police say they aren’t sure how he escaped the jail, nor where he might be heading. Sullivan was incarcerated for receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.