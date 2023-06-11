HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say they are actively searching for an inmate who managed to get out of jail early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Kentucky State Police say Dorsey Jacob Hutson escaped the Calloway County Detention Center, which is about 125 miles south of Henderson. He was incarcerated in the jail on burglary and assault charges.

Officers describe Hutson as a 33-year-old white man, around 5’6″ tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. Hutson was last seen wearing a lime green jump suit, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.