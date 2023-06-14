HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An inmate who escaped jail around 125 miles south of Henderson was apprehended by authorities in Illinois.

Early Sunday morning, Dorsey Jacob Hutson escaped the Calloway County Detention Center and led authorities on a manhunt for several days.

Three days after his escape, Kentucky State Police confirmed with Eyewitness News that Hutson was captured in Effingham, Illinois, which is more than 200 miles away from the jail.

Officers say he was originally arrested on burglary and assault charges. Police did not say whether he will be facing any new charges as a result of the escape.