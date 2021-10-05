Essential workers in Kentucky could get bonuses for working during the pandemic

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear is wanting to give bonuses to essential workers who have remained on the job during the pandemic.

Beshear said it’s a way of thanking health care workers, police, firefighters, ems, grocery store works and other who put themselves at risk on the job. The governor wants to use $400 million of American rescue funds for the bonuses.

State lawmakers would make the final decision. Governor Beshear says he’s forming a group to determine which essential workers would get the money and how much they would get.