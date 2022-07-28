SOUTHEAST KENTUCKY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Life-threatening flash flood emergencies are being reported in portions of southeastern Kentucky after the region was hit by extreme rainfall.

The National Weather Service declared flood emergencies in portions of Breathitt, Clay, Perry, Owsley, and Knott Counties.

Chris Hall from 606 Storm Chasing told FOX 56 that the extent of this flooding is extreme, with reports of homes being washed away, crews performing water rescues, and impassable roadways.

“There’s not a good report to report right now. Reports of people stuck on their hoods, underwater, houses are reported as gone,” said Hall. “This is more than likely gonna be put down as one in a 200-year flood.”

On top of damages done by the flood water, power and cell tower outages have been reported in the area.

An estimated 25,000 southeastern Kentuckians are currently without power. An accurate power outage map can be found at poweroutage.us/kentucky.

Appalachian Wireless, a major cell provider for the affected area, reported via Facebook that outages in their service are occurring in Bell, Breathitt, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Letcher, Perry, and Whitley Counties.

Eastern Kentucky underwater after flash flooding on Thursday July 28, 2022. (FOX 56 News)

Buckhorn Elementary School is almost completely under water right now. This is in Perry County, KY… one of the hardest hit areas with flooding. #kywx @FOX56News pic.twitter.com/Z2JUHka5tu — Chris Johnson FOX 56 Weather (@cjwxguy56) July 28, 2022

Houses under water, schools under water, folks stranded in their flooding homes, water rescues, reports of people swimming across flooded highways to reach higher ground. This continues to be a life threatening siutation for SEKY. This is heartbreaking. #kywx pic.twitter.com/MQgZntuWrn — Chris Johnson FOX 56 Weather (@cjwxguy56) July 28, 2022

Lost Creek in Perry County earlier this morning and this is just terrifying. High water issues continue for this area with radar estimates now over 10" of rain!! Catastrophic flooding continues for these areas. #kywx pic.twitter.com/EOS9zZPnzp — Chris Johnson FOX 56 Weather (@cjwxguy56) July 28, 2022

House washed away from the high water early this morning. I’m told the owner of the home was found safely. This is in northern portions of Perry County. #kywx @FOX56News pic.twitter.com/VZjCUCy7wW — Chris Johnson FOX 56 Weather (@cjwxguy56) July 28, 2022

This is Manchester, KY… another hard hit area that has picked up several inches of rain. James is in his vehicle right now and you can see, he's completely surrounded by high water. SEKY NEEDS MORE HELP WITH RESCUES RIGHT NOW! #kywx pic.twitter.com/1r6Fk3Jsw8 — Chris Johnson FOX 56 Weather (@cjwxguy56) July 28, 2022