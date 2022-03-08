HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The family of a Henderson teenager who died last year at a University of Kentucky fraternity is still demanding answers and are planning to file a lawsuit in the future.

Officials say Thomas ‘Lofton’ Hazelwood was found unresponsive in his fraternity house in October of 2021. The school’s investigation found Lofton consumed 18 shots of bourbon in just 45 minutes during a fraternity event. According to the toxicology report, his blood alcohol content was a lethal 0.354.

The school found that the Farmhouse Fraternity engaged in hazing activities, but concluded the pledges weren’t coerced to drink alcohol the day Lofton died. The university suspended Farmhouse for at least four years and the national chapter revoked the group’s charter. Authorities don’t believe criminal charges will be filed.