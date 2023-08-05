GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Candidates in the upcoming November Kentucky gubernatorial election shared their values and were met with support and opposition in the 143rd Fancy Farm picnic Saturday.

Some came dressed in prison wear criticizing Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, and said an influx of crime and “violent criminals” has occurred in recent years.

Among supporters who showed on Saturday were representatives urging leaders for reproductive freedom.

“We just hit the one-year anniversary of losing abortion access in Kentucky, and people all across the commonwealth are having to travel really far for healthcare,” said Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Kentucky Director Tamarra Wieder. “That is important — and that includes abortions for fetal anomaly, for rape, for incest, for any reason.”

Republicans took time highlighting their legislative agenda, including placing restrictions on biological males in women’s sports and upgrading the commonwealth’s water infrastructure.

Republican nominee for governor — Daniel Cameron — says he wishes to implement what he calls Kentucky values while serving in Frankfort.

Beshear rebutted saying Cameron’s campaign divides Kentuckians and says he has signed 627 bipartisan bills since serving as governor.