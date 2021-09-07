FBI ends recent search for Crystal Rogers in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky (WEHT) – After several days searching a property in Bardstown, Kentucky FBI agents have ended their recent search for Crystal Rogers.

Two weeks ago, the FBI dug up the driveway and front yard of a home in Bardstown. Several items of interest were uncovered and sent to the FBI laboratory in Quantico. Rogers’ former boyfriend owns properties in that neighborhood. Her family says he was building homes there at the time of Crystal’s disappearance in 2015.

The mystery has captured a national audience following the unsolved shooting death of her father 16 months after she went missing. There’s a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.