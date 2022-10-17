BARDSTOWN, Ky (WEHT) – Seven years after her disappearance, FBI agents are searching the farm where Crystal Rogers was last seen.

Agents began searching before sunrise at the Bardstown farm owned by the family of Brooks Houck, the last person to see Rogers alive. Houck has been named as a suspect, but has never been charged in the case. The farm has already been searched several times.

Rogers was last seen in 2015, and her car was later found on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway. Last year, a search was conducted in Bardstown and several items of interest were uncovered and sent to the FBI laboratory in Quantico.